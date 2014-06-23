S.Korea stocks rebound on China PMI, won strengthens

* Private preliminary China factory survey lifts risk appetite * Stocks rebound from a 1.2 percent drop on Friday * Won resumes strength against the dollar SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded on Monday morning on bargain hunting after suffering the worst day in eight weeks in the previous session, with China's factory activity growth in June cheering the market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,978.13 points as of 0256 GMT, rising as high as 1,979.67. The index had shed 1.2 percent on Friday, the biggest daily percentage drop since April 25. "An upbeat figure certainly brings out cheers, but it will be short-lived as investors have to take into consideration that it is a preliminary survey," said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Han Beom-ho, referring to China's June manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. A private survey on Monday showed China's manufacturing PMI in June expanded for the first time in six months, rising to 50.8 from 49.4 in May, offering new signs South Korea's largest export market is stabilising. "The market's rise is likely to be hampered this week on worries over the grim earnings outlook as we approach the end of the April-June quarter. On top of that, external factors such as unrest in Iraq and a possible default in Argentina could make more noise." Offshore and domestic institutional investors positioned as net buyers, purchasing a combined 78 billion won ($76.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session to buttress the main bourse. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the KOSPI's largest component, rose 1.6 percent following a 4.8 percent weekly loss in the previous week on worries over quarterly earnings estimates. Dong-A ST Co Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, rose 2.4 percent after announcing on Sunday it had gained approval from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration for antibiotics that target super-bacteria. In the currency market, the won strengthened against the dollar, buoyed by appetite for riskier assets following the bullish Chinese PMI survey. "The market appears to test resistance at the 1,017-8 level after the release of the China survey," said a currency dealer at a domestic bank. The local currency was quoted at 1,017.6 versus the dollar as of 0256 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Friday's onshore close at 1,020.6. 0256 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,017.6 1,020.6 Yen/won 9.9853/765x 9.9962 *KTB futures 106.42 106.43 KOSPI 1,978.13 1,968.07 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)