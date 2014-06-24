CORRECTED-S.Korea stocks post best day in 2 weeks on global recovery signs

(Corrects to 2 weeks from 6 weeks in headline and lead paragraph)

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares logged their best day in two weeks on Tuesday as better-than-expected manufacturing surveys in the United States, China and Japan brightened prospects of a global recovery, prompting a rally in heavyweight exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 1,994.35 points, the biggest daily percentage gain since a 1.1 percent rise on June 10.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co , two largest components in KOSPI, rose 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Memorychip maker SK Hynix Inc , the third largest, advanced 2.9 percent.

The won held steady against the dollar as stock inflows were offset by importers’ demand on the greenback.

The currency was quoted at 1,018.4 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Friday’s domestic close at 1,018.5. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)