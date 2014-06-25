FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks retreat, won down on Iraq crisis
June 25, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea stocks retreat, won down on Iraq crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday as a deepening crisis in Iraq prompted some investors to book profits, while the won eased on stock outflows and importers’ demand for dollars.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,981.77 points, giving up more than half of Tuesday’s 1 percent rise.

Offshore investors positioned as net sellers by offloading 35 billion won ($34.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares, dragging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.9 percent lower.

The local currency was quoted at 1,021.0 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from Tuesday’s domestic close at 1,018.4. ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
