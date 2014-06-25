S.Korea stocks retreat, won down on Iraq crisis

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday as a deepening crisis in Iraq prompted some investors to book profits, while the won eased on stock outflows and importers’ demand for dollars.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,981.77 points, giving up more than half of Tuesday’s 1 percent rise.

Offshore investors positioned as net sellers by offloading 35 billion won ($34.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares, dragging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.9 percent lower.

The local currency was quoted at 1,021.0 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from Tuesday’s domestic close at 1,018.4. ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)