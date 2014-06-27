S.Korea won hits near six-year high after May current account data

* Won at strongest level vs dollar since early-August 2008 * Dealers suspect limited intervention to curb appreciation * KOSPI tracks Wall Street lower SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won climbed to a near six-year high against the dollar on Friday morning, supported by the country's sizeable current account surplus in May and on exporters' demand for the currency to settle bills due at the end of the month. But with the won having appreciated 4.1 percent so far this year, the strongest performance by an Asian emerging currency, dealers suspect local foreign exchange authorities have bought dollars to curb the pace of the won's appreciation in limited intervention they refer to as "smoothing". "Exporters are persistently demanding the won for settlements and offshore funds are offloading their dollar holdings," said a currency dealer at a domestic bank. The won was quoted at 1,014.2 versus the dollar as of 0330 GMT, 0.2 percent stronger than Thursday's onshore close at 1,016.2. It strengthened to 1,014.0 early in the session, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2008. South Korea posted another sizeable current account surplus in May, with central bank data on Friday showing the seasonally adjusted figure at $7.69 billion, extending a surplus streak dating back to June 2011. In the local stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.2 percent to 1,990.38 points as of 0330 GMT. Analysts said the market was tracking Wall Street's lower close overnight on rekindled concern over an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve. "Investors are showing some concerns about changes surrounding liquidity conditions, which is the main driver of the market," said Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. Offshore and retail investors were net sellers, offloading a combined 86 billion won ($84.5 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session, sending SK Hynix Inc and SK Telecom Co Ltd 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent lower, respectively. Domestic institutional investors purchased a net 84 billion won of shares to underpin the main bourse, and appeared to be set to extend a buying spree to a seventh consecutive session. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,014.2 1,016.2 Yen/won 9.9951/882 9.9892 *KTB futures 106.43 106.33 KOSPI 1,991.23 1,995.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)