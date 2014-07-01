FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks edge down on profit taking; won steady
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean stocks edge down on profit taking; won steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday as profit taking by domestic institutional investors offset positive sentiment stemming from China’s upbeat factory activity surveys.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,999.00 points, after falling to an intraday low of 1,987.89 at one point.

Domestic institutional investors sold a net 122 billion won ($120.61 million) worth of KOSPI shares, snapping an eight-day buying streak.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.9 percent, while automaker Kia Motors Corp slipped 1.6 percent.

The won held its ground against the dollar on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the South Korean foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency’s strength.

The won was quoted at 1,011.7 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Monday’s domestic close at 1,011.8.

$1 = 1011.5000 South Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.