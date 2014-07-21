S.Korea won rises, stocks touch a 2014 peak before ending flat

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged up on Monday as foreign investors sold dollars as worry about global geopolitical tensions appeared to ease, while stocks ended flat.

The local currency closed up 0.26 percent at 1,026.8 against the dollar versus Friday’s close of 1,029.5. The won was at its strongest in five days.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,018.50 points at the end of Monday’s session, down 0.05 percent from Friday’s onshore close at 2,019.42.

The KOSPI reached its year-to-date high of 2,030.61 before midday but reversed earlier gains as the session wore on in the absence of major cues.

Institutions sold a net 134 billion won ($130.53 million) of KOSPI shares, selling for 15 consecutive sessions and edging out gains from foreign investors, who purchased a net 177 billion won ($172.41 million).

LG Chem Ltd fell 4.2 percentage after a 43 percent decline in second quarter earnings was announced on Friday. ($1 = 1026.6000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)