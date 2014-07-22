S.Korea stocks, won gain for second day - policy statement awaited

* Stocks, won gain for second day * Finance ministry to announce policy measures on Thurs SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Tuesday with finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan expected to unveil the government's new growth forecasts and policy measures this week, while the won rose on dollar sales by local exporters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 2,023.99 points as of 0206 GMT, versus Monday's onshore close at 2,018.50 in what the charts suggest could be a strong performance for the week. The local currency was quoted at 1,023.8 to the dollar as of 0206 GMT, up 0.29 percent from Monday's close at 1,026.8. The won touched 1,023.6 in early trade, its highest in five days. "Despite high prospects of an interest rate cut, foreign investors are keeping up their net buying of stocks, though in moderate steps, and this reflects positively on the local market," said Han Beom-Ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "If the impact of the Malaysian plane crash on Seoul's market was (only) to this extent, we can expect KOSPI to rebound later in the week," Han added. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance will release its revised economic forecasts for this year and 2015 on Thursday, along with policy measures that are aimed to shore up the local economy. Offshore investors purchased a net 63 billion won ($61.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, headed for a sixth straight day of net buying, while institutions sold a net 48 billion won ($46.89 million), capping gains. SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, fell 0.6 percent after announcing on Monday that Japanese rival Toshiba Corp was seeking 109.15 billion yen ($1.08 billion) in damages in a lawsuit filed over the suspected leak of NAND flash memory chip technology. Hyundai Engineering & Construction gained 1.5 percent after announcing on Tuesday it had won a $775 million order to work on a land reclamation project in Singapore, while Samsung C&T, which won a $225 million order from the same project, inched up 0.1. September futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.05 percent to 107.01. 0206 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.8 1,026.8 Yen/won 10.0827/887 10.1238 *KTB futures 107.01 106.96 KOSPI 2,023.99 2,018.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1023.6000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)