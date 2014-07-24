FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won snaps 3 days of gains, shares flat afer GDP data
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won snaps 3 days of gains, shares flat afer GDP data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - The South Korean won suffered its worst day in a week on Thursday after second-quarter economic growth came in weaker than expectations, raising chances of an interest rate cut as soon as next month.

The local currency closed down 0.48 percent at 1,028.6 against the dollar versus Wednesday’s close at 1,023.7, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended nearly flat, quoted at 2,026.62 points at the end of Thursday’s session, down 0.08 percent from Wednesday’s close at 2,028.32.

Foreign investors purchased a net 168 billion won ($163.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares, making them net buyers for eight consecutive trading sessions.

LG Electronics Inc gained 4.2 percent after it announced on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates.

Hyundai Motor, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker combined with sister company Kia Motors, edged up 1.5 percent after it announced a 6.5 percent decrease in its second-quarter earnings, saying it sees uncertainty persisting in the global auto market in the coming months.

$1 = 1028.2000 Korean Won Reporting by Lydia Lim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.