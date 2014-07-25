FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
July 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korean stocks end slightly higher, won edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first and last paragraphs to show won rose)

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Friday as foreign investors continued to buy, while the won also rose on the day, rebounding on a weekly basis from two weeks of losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.36 percent at 2,033.85.

Prices are expected to gain further next week if offshore investors continue to be net buyers, but the market will also be watching results from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Naver Corp.

Foreign investors bought a net 64 billion won ($62.39 million) of KOSPI shares but retail investors sold a net 149 billion won ($145.25 million), weighing on the main board.

The won rose 0.26 percent to end at 1,025.9 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 1,028.6. It edged up 0.35 percent on the week. (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
