FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won at 7-mth low, automakers slide in wake of BoJ easing
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 3, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won at 7-mth low, automakers slide in wake of BoJ easing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won tracks yen's retreat after surprise BoJ stimulus
    * Automakers Hyundai, Kia fall to competitiveness worry

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slid to a
seven-month low against the dollar and shares in automakers fell
sharply on Monday due to concerns over their competitiveness as
the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan's surprise expansion of
its stimulus programme.
    The won was quoted at 1,077.5 to the dollar as of
0135 GMT, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,068.5.
    "The strong global dollar rally has the won on the backfoot,
although the local currency could find limited support with a
widened trade surplus supplying plentiful greenbacks," said Hong
Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economy Research
Institute.
     Data released on Saturday showed South Korean exports rose
slightly faster than expected in October but imports saw their
sharpest drop in 13 months, dragged down by softer demand for
raw materials and capital goods. 
    South Korean shares edged lower, dragged by hefty losses in 
automakers on fears that they would lose competitiveness against
Japanese rivals as the yen fell to its weakest level in seven
years.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.63 percent at 1,952.12 points as of 0135 GMT.   
    Hyundai Motor shares sank 6.2 percent while
sister firm Kia Motors lost 4.2 percent.
    An upcoming court ruling on Hyundai Motor's wage dispute
with its union workers provided another "headache" for
investors, said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.   
    If Hyundai loses the ruling, it may have to initially pay a
total of 5 trillion won ($4.65 billion) in compensation to the
workers, according to local media reports.
    Auto-component manufacturers also suffered. Hyundai Mobis
 tumbled 4.6 percent while Mando Corp 
fell 4.5 percent.
    Defensive sectors such as telecoms bucked trends. SK Telecom
, the nation's largest mobile services provider,
gained 2.4 percent while KT Corp rose 3.1 percent.
    Shares in cosmetics-maker Amore Pacific climbed
3.8 percent, with Beijing's six-day public holiday for the APEC
summit expected to boost the number of Chinese tourists to South
Korea, many of whom spend heavily on shopping.   
    December futures in three-year treasury bonds were
trading flat at 108.16. 
    
                       0135 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,077.5       1,068.5
 Yen/won            9.5522/5565        9.5337
 *KTB futures            108.16        108.16
 KOSPI                 1,952.12      1,964.43
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.