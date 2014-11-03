S.Korean won at 7-mth low, automakers slide in wake of BoJ easing

* Won tracks yen's retreat after surprise BoJ stimulus * Automakers Hyundai, Kia fall to competitiveness worry By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slid to a seven-month low against the dollar and shares in automakers fell sharply on Monday due to concerns over their competitiveness as the yen tumbled after the Bank of Japan's surprise expansion of its stimulus programme. The won was quoted at 1,077.5 to the dollar as of 0135 GMT, compared to Friday's closing rate of 1,068.5. "The strong global dollar rally has the won on the backfoot, although the local currency could find limited support with a widened trade surplus supplying plentiful greenbacks," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economy Research Institute. Data released on Saturday showed South Korean exports rose slightly faster than expected in October but imports saw their sharpest drop in 13 months, dragged down by softer demand for raw materials and capital goods. South Korean shares edged lower, dragged by hefty losses in automakers on fears that they would lose competitiveness against Japanese rivals as the yen fell to its weakest level in seven years. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.63 percent at 1,952.12 points as of 0135 GMT. Hyundai Motor shares sank 6.2 percent while sister firm Kia Motors lost 4.2 percent. An upcoming court ruling on Hyundai Motor's wage dispute with its union workers provided another "headache" for investors, said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. If Hyundai loses the ruling, it may have to initially pay a total of 5 trillion won ($4.65 billion) in compensation to the workers, according to local media reports. Auto-component manufacturers also suffered. Hyundai Mobis tumbled 4.6 percent while Mando Corp fell 4.5 percent. Defensive sectors such as telecoms bucked trends. SK Telecom , the nation's largest mobile services provider, gained 2.4 percent while KT Corp rose 3.1 percent. Shares in cosmetics-maker Amore Pacific climbed 3.8 percent, with Beijing's six-day public holiday for the APEC summit expected to boost the number of Chinese tourists to South Korea, many of whom spend heavily on shopping. December futures in three-year treasury bonds were trading flat at 108.16. 0135 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,077.5 1,068.5 Yen/won 9.5522/5565 9.5337 *KTB futures 108.16 108.16 KOSPI 1,952.12 1,964.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)