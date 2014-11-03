FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won falls to 7-mth low; shares down as automakers battered
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won falls to 7-mth low; shares down as automakers battered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slid to a seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, tracking the Japanese yen’s sharp declines after the Bank of Japan surprised markets on Friday by expanding its stimulus programme of bond purchases.

The won was quoted at 1,072.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Friday’s session close of 1,068.5.

The local currency fell to a trough of 1,079.8 in early morning trade, its weakest intraday level since 1,080.3 on March 25.

South Korean shares fell as blue chip automakers weighed, with a softer yen stoking concerns that their Japanese rivals will be more price competitive on the export market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.58 percent at 1,952.97 points at the closing bell.

Hyundai Motor slumped 5.9 percent while sister firm Kia Motors tumbled 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.