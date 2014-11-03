S.Korean won falls to 7-mth low; shares down as automakers battered

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slid to a seven-month low against the dollar on Monday, tracking the Japanese yen’s sharp declines after the Bank of Japan surprised markets on Friday by expanding its stimulus programme of bond purchases.

The won was quoted at 1,072.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Friday’s session close of 1,068.5.

The local currency fell to a trough of 1,079.8 in early morning trade, its weakest intraday level since 1,080.3 on March 25.

South Korean shares fell as blue chip automakers weighed, with a softer yen stoking concerns that their Japanese rivals will be more price competitive on the export market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.58 percent at 1,952.97 points at the closing bell.

Hyundai Motor slumped 5.9 percent while sister firm Kia Motors tumbled 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)