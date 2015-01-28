FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares flat; won slips with other regional currencies
#Asia
January 28, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares flat; won slips with other regional currencies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI flat, tech counters fall as U.S. peers underperform
    * Won falls after Singapore c.bank surprises with policy
move

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were listless
on Wednesday after sharp overnight losses in Wall Street trimmed
the appetite for risk that had been increased by monetary easing
in some markets.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
a marginal 0.08 percent at 1,953.76 points as of 0225 GMT.   
    Tech sectors underperformed after U.S. counterparts as a
group posted their biggest one-day decline in more than three
years, led by a near 10 percent plunge in Microsoft Corp
 shares. 
    LG Display shares fell 1 percent, in spite of
estimating it had its highest quarterly profits in four-years
during October-December.
    The screenmaker's profits were buoyed by strong demand for
TV panels as well as components for Apple Inc's 
record-selling iPhone line. But the estimate was largely in line
with expectations and already priced into the market, analysts
said. 
    Game developer NCsoft Corp bucked trends,
surging by the daily bourse limit of 15 percent after its major
stakeholder Nexon Co announced it would exercise its
ownership rights to take part in company management.
    "Nexon's decision may trigger a shareholder rivalry with
NCsoft executives which could encourage them to increase their
stake by purchasing more of their own company's shares," said
Joseph Chung, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
    Samsung SDS soared 12 percent after beating
street forecasts with robust fourth quarter earnings. Analysts
like its long-term growth outlook and speculate that the unit
might be a factor in future leadership of the wider Samsung
Group.
    The South Korean won fell on Wednesday, tracking
broad declines in its regional peers after Singapore's dollar
hit a 4-1/2 year low following a surprise policy-easing by the
city-state's monetary authorities.
    The local currency was quoted at 1,083.6 to the
dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared to 1,079.8 seen at the end of
Tuesday's session.
    March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 5
basis points to trade at 108.63. 
    Investors will be looking for further market cues when the
U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy meeting later
in the global day. 
    
                       0225 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,083.6       1,079.8
 Yen/won             9.1753/777        9.1357
 *KTB futures            108.63        108.58
 KOSPI                 1,953.76      1,952.40
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
