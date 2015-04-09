FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean won down, shares flat as BOK stands pat
April 9, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean won down, shares flat as BOK stands pat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The won fell against the dollar for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hit by the dollar’s strength and as South Korea’s central bank kept the door open for further policy easing.

The won ended local trade down 0.1 percent at 1,092.3 per dollar from the previous close at 1,091.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,058.87 points, little changed from Wednesday’s 2,059.26 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
