South Korean won down, shares flat as BOK stands pat

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The won fell against the dollar for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hit by the dollar’s strength and as South Korea’s central bank kept the door open for further policy easing.

The won ended local trade down 0.1 percent at 1,092.3 per dollar from the previous close at 1,091.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,058.87 points, little changed from Wednesday’s 2,059.26 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)