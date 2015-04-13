FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares touch near 4-yr high on fund inflows; won falls
April 13, 2015 / 3:10 AM / in 3 years

S.Korean shares touch near 4-yr high on fund inflows; won falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up to
a near four-year high at midday on Monday on hopes global funds
will continue to flow into  emerging markets, with brokerages
leading the gains.
     The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
up 0.1 percent at 2,090.42 points as of 0240 GMT after briefly
touching 2,095.75 points, its highest intraday level since
August 2, 2011.
     "Emerging markets will likely continue to enjoy fund
inflows as the global liquidity will remain ample for the time
being," said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
     Foreign investor interest in South Korean equities remained
strong, with a net purchases worth 145 billion won ($132.36
million) by midday, extending their buying spree into a fifth
consecutive session. 
    Brokerage shares were up more than 4 percent, with
Golden Bridge Investment and Securities Co Ltd 
jumping 14 percent and Hanyang Securities Co Ltd 13
percent.
    Hotel Shilla Co Ltd and Hyundai Development Co
Engineering and Construction soared after local
media reported on Sunday that Hyundai announced a plan to open a
new duty-free store in Seoul together with Shilla. Shilla rose
by 15 percent and Hyundai 13 percent.
    The South Korean won was on track for a fifth day of
losses as the dollar firmed globally and as local companies
including Samsung Electronics are expected to pay
year-end dividends to foreign investors during Monday, estimated
by traders at more than $1 billion.
    The won was off 0.3 percent at 1,095.5 per dollar
from the previous close at 1,092.7.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.03 point at 109.46 as of 0240 GMT.

                      0240 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,095.5        1,092.7
 Yen/won            9.1041/103         9.0922
 *KTB futures           109.46         109.49
 KOSPI                2,090.42       2,087.76
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)

