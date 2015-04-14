FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge higher, foreign buyers support; won slightly up
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 14, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Seoul shares edge higher, foreign buyers support; won slightly up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's benchmark share
index edged above the 2,100 level for the first time in nearly 4
years on Tuesday, helped by the continued flow of offshore funds
and expectations China will take more stimulus steps to spur its
sputtering economy.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,101.21 points as of 0310 GMT on Tuesday,
compared with the previous close at 2,098.92 points.
    "Global funds have flowed into emerging markets," including
South Korea, said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
    Foreign investor interest in South Korean equities remained
strong, with net purchases worth 224 billion won ($204.10
million) by midday, extending their buying spree for a sixth
consecutive session.
    After Monday's dismal trade data, market expectations
hardened for more stimulus from Beijing as Asia's economic
powerhouse struggled for momentum. China is South Korea's
biggest export market.
    Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co Ltd 
jumped 4.4 percent to 31,700 won, its highest intraday level
since July 31, 2014, after announcing on Monday that it won a
976 million won  ($889,294) order in Vietnam. 
    Samsung SDI Co LTD was up more than 4 percent,
and Hundai Motor Co rose 2 percent.
    The South Korean won was poised to snap a five-day losing
streak, helped by the Singapore dollar jumping against the U.S.
dollar after the country's central bank unexpectedly held
monetary policy steady. 
    The won  edged up 0.1 percent to 1,097.6
per dollar from the previous close at 1,098.6.
    The focus moves to U.S. retail sales data for March due
later on Tuesday for evidence that spending is picking up after
a sluggish start to the year. 
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.05 point at 109.39 as of 0310 GMT.

                      0310 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,097.6        1,098.6
 Yen/won            9.1565/606         9.1590
 *KTB futures           109.39         109.45
 KOSPI                2,101.21       2,098.92
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.