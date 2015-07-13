FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean shares rise on hopes for Greek deal; won eases a tad
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean shares rise on hopes for Greek deal; won eases a tad

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose around 1
percent on Monday morning, helped by both China's stock markets
opening more strongly and hopes among South Korean investors
that Greece and its creditors would eventually reach some deal.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.2 percent to 2,055.92 by 0338 GMT. Gainers led losers by 3.2
to 1.
    "Investors see Greece and its creditors eventually reaching
a deal over Greece, and the stronger opening in the Chinese
shares also helped," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB
Investment & Securities.
    Foreign investors were more cautious over prospects of a
deal in Greece, and stood to the sidelines.
    Currency traders took a similar view as the  won 
 eased 0.2 percent to 1,131.5 per dollar.
    Investors in emerging markets are acutely concerned about
the potential risks posed by Greece exiting the eurozone if no
compromise is reached, and export-driven economies, like South
Korea, could suffer a drop in European demand for their goods.
    Euro zone leaders at an emergency summit in Brussels were
expected to reconvene in full session early on Monday to discuss
a compromise proposal on a third bailout for Greece. The two
sides remain divided the role suggested for the IMF and to
proposals for an independent fund to hold Greek assets ahead of
privatisation.  
    China's Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 index
 opened up 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively,
raising hopes that the share markets in South Korea's biggest
export customer could be stabilising.
    Chinese trade date showing imports fell far less than expect
in June was also positive, but had little immediate impact.
 
    Hotel Shilla Co Ltd and Hanwha Galleria
Timeworld Co Ltd rose after they won licences to
operate duty-free stores in downtown Seoul late on Friday.
  
    Hotel Shilla gained 2.3 percent after rising as much as 11.7
to a life-time high of 143,000 won, while Hanwha Galleria
Timeworld was up by 29.5 percent at a record-high 101,000 won.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.03 point at 108.89.
                      0338 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,131.5        1,129.7
 Yen/won            9.2223/293         9.2058
 *KTB futures           108.99         109.02
 KOSPI                2,055.92       2,031.17
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.