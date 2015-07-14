S.Korean won hits 2-yr low before Fed chief's testimony; shares down

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - The South Korean won skidded to a 2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as Greece's deal with is creditors allowed markets to refocus their attention on the greenback which is being bolstered by expectations of higher interest rates later this year. The won was down 0.7 percent at 1,138.0 per dollar as of 0233 GMT after falling as low as 1,140.7, the lowest level since July 10, 2013. "The Greece issue is no longer in the spotlight and investors are now looking at U.S. markets as the Fed chief is expected to keep her stance that interest rates will be raised within the year," said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. Market participants are keeping an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy later in the week which is largely expected to mirror her news conference last Friday. Jeon added the won is expected to trade within 1,135 and 1,142 on Tuesday. Seoul shares were set to break a three-day winning streak as market bellwether Samsung Electronics and another chipmaker SK Hynix fell after China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd offered to buy their U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,058.77 points from the previous close at 2,061.52. Gainers led losers by 1.85 to 1. Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 12 percent of the main bourse's market value, was down 3.0 percent at 1,227,000 won. SK Hynix Inc lost 5.8 percent after falling as much as 6.8 percent to 37,800 won, the lowest since April 17, 2014. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 point at 109.03. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,138.0 1,130.6 Yen/won 9.2153/222 9.1980 *KTB futures 109.03 109.04 KOSPI 2,058.77 2,061.52 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)