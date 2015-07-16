FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won falls to 2-year low after Yellen; shares edge up
#Asia
July 16, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea won falls to 2-year low after Yellen; shares edge up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Yeawon Choi
    SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - The South Korean won joined most
regional peers in falling against the dollar on Thursday
morning, touching its weakest in two years.
    The won  was down 0.4 percent at 1,148.2
per dollar, after touching a morning low of 1,150.0, the lowest
since July 8, 2013.
    The dollar firmed on growing expectations that the Federal
Reserve may increase U.S. interest rates as early as September
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen affirmed the view of a central bank
prepared to gradually raise rates. 
    "The Fed chief focused on the pace of stabilising rates, so
investors expected the Fed would hike rates sooner, possibly in
September, and nudging interest rates higher," said Jung
Kyung-parl, a currency analyst at KEB Futures.
    "The won can fall as low as 1,163 level in July as foreign
exchange markets concentrate on the Fed's rate hike following
the Greek parliament passing austerity measures," Jung added.
    Before Seoul markets opened, the Greek parliament passed
sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on
a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the
euro. 
    Meanwhile, Seoul shares edged up as Fed Chief Yellen
affirmed a likely interest rate increase this year, offsetting
easing concerns over Greece after its parliament passed the
measures.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 2,078.91 points from the previous close at
2,072.91. Gainers led losers by 1.4 to 1.
    Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc
 rose 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, on
expectations for Samsung units' merger ahead of Samsung C&T's
shareholder meeting on Friday. 
    POSCO, the world's sixth-largest steelmaker,
lost 2.9 percent after falling as much as 3.8 percent to 201,000
won, the lowest since Jan. 24, 2006. 
    Foreigners were poised to be net sellers in the local stock
market, selling a net 14.8 billion won ($12.9 million) worth of
KOSPI shares by midday.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.02 point at 109.11.
                      0226 GMT     Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,148.2        1,143.6
 Yen/won            9.2662/688         9.2610
 *KTB futures           109.11         109.09
 KOSPI                2,078.91       2,072.91
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds 

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

