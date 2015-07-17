South Korea's won edges up after four days of decline; shares fall

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's won edged up in morning trade on Friday following four days of decline, as renewed funding for debt-laden Greece aroused risk sentiment while exporters bought the currency to settle international contracts. The won was 0.3 percent stronger at 1,146.1 per U.S. dollar at 0238 GMT. The day prior, it hit its weakest in two years at 1,150.4. "Though the won gained today, the dollar's bullish tone is likely continue during the third quarter on chatter surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike," said Dongbu Securities foreign exchange analyst Yuna Park. Meanwhile, shares in Seoul fell on concerns that the coming earnings season will be littered with reports of declining second-quarter income, particularly among shipbuilders. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.5 percent lower at 2,077.06. "After talk about Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd's unaccounted losses, the credibility of earnings announcements from local corporations has declined," said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Myung-chan. Many analysts have downgraded earnings estimates, he said. Shares of Daewoo Shipbuilding dropped 12 percent on Wednesday after local media reported the company had 2 trillion won ($1.75 billion) worth of unbooked losses. The firm said the extent of any losses had not been determined. Daewoo Shipbuilding shares were down 2.3 percent on Friday. Concern about the firm rippled through the sector, with Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 12.4 percent lower and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd down 5.6 percent. LG Electronics Inc fell 4.3 percent to 42,150 won - having touched 42,000 won, its lowest since June 2003 - on concerns of weak sales of television sets pulling down earnings. Advertising firm Innocean Worldwide Inc was down 3.3 percent at 64,400 won from its Friday debut of 66,600 won, following an initial public offering price of 68,000 won. Elsewhere, investors are watching for the result of a vote earlier in the day by Samsung C&T Corp shareholders regarding a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover by Cheil Industries Inc. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 point at 109.10. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,146.1 1,149.2 Yen/won 9.2322/385 9.2276 *KTB futures 109.10 109.09 KOSPI 2,077.06 2,087.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,145.8500 won) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)