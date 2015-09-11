CORRECTED-S.Korea won gains 1 pct, tracking yuan; shares fall as BoK holds

(Corrects name of currency in 5th paragraph) By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The South Korean won sharply rose against the dollar by midday on Friday, joining a broader rally against the U.S. dollar led in Asia by the Chinese yuan. Market reaction was broadly muted after the Bank of Korea kept its policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50 percent early in the session, which had been largely expected. The market was awaiting a news conference by Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol due to be begin at 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT). The won was quoted at 1,182.6 per dollar, up 1 percent as of 0153 GMT, after touching as high as 1,181.4, the strongest intraday level since Sept. 2. Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures, said the won could lose some of its gains if the BOK governor made dovish remarks. Seoul shares slid as investors, notably foreigners, took profits following a two-day rally. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) eased 0.8 percent to 1,946.51 points. Losers outnumbered winners by 1.1 to 1. During the last two sessions, it had gained 4.4 percent, the biggest two-day rise since late-June, 2013. Foreigners offloaded a net 46.5 billion won($39.31 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday, set to extend their selling spree into 27th straight session. Stock market investors would be also watching the BOK governor's news conference for clues on the chances for rate cuts. "If BoK signalled an additional rates cut this year today, the signal could bring a positive effect for the domestic stock market instantly," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. "However, in the long run, market would digest the signal as bad news of downturn in local economy." Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 0.7 percent, and Hyundai Motor Co Ltd edged up 0.6 percent. Steel maker Posco slipped 2.1 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point at 109.63. 0253 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,182.6 1,194.4 Yen/won 9.7840/881 9.7972 *KTB futures 109.63 109.67 KOSPI 1,946.51 1,962.11 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)