S.Korean shares touch 4-week high on ECB; won pares gain on intervention
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean shares touch 4-week high on ECB; won pares gain on intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rallied to a 4-week closing high on Friday as investors cheered a massive bond-buying stimulus programme unveiled by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.79 percent to close at 1,936.09.

The South Korean won firmed by a whisker against the dollar, paring earlier gains on suspected dollar-buying smoothing operations to check the won’s strength against the Japanese yen.

The local currency was quoted at 1,084.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,084.9 seen at the end of Thursday’s session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
