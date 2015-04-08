FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won falls; shares at highest close since mid-Sept
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 8, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean won falls; shares at highest close since mid-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - The won edged down against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes later in the day and the Bank of Korea’s policy meeting on Thursday.

The South Korean currency ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,091.0 per dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to 2,059.26 points, its highest close since Sept. 17. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.