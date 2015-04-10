FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares touch highest level since July on earnings hopes
April 10, 2015

S.Korean shares touch highest level since July on earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose to a more than eight-month intraday high on Friday as foreign investors poured in funds on expectations for improved first-quarter earnings across key sectors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.4 percent at 2,087.76 points after touching as high as 2,089.09 points, its highest intraday level since July 31. For the week, the index gained 2.1 percent.

The won ended its onshore trade flat against the dollar at 1,092.7, comparing with the previous close at 1,092.3. It gained 1 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

