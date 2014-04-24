Seoul stocks edge lower on Hyundai earnings

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co, which fell towards the end of the session after announcing first-quarter profit that missed market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,998.34, down from Wednesday’s close of 2,000.37.

Hyundai Motor, the country’s top automaker which has the second highest weighting on the KOSPI, fell 1.2 percent to 242,000 won after announcing quarterly results.

In the currency market, the won ended at 1,039.2 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday’s domestic close of 1,039.8. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Anand Basu)