FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul stocks edge lower on Hyundai earnings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Seoul stocks edge lower on Hyundai earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co, which fell towards the end of the session after announcing first-quarter profit that missed market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,998.34, down from Wednesday’s close of 2,000.37.

Hyundai Motor, the country’s top automaker which has the second highest weighting on the KOSPI, fell 1.2 percent to 242,000 won after announcing quarterly results.

In the currency market, the won ended at 1,039.2 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday’s domestic close of 1,039.8. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.