TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 24, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Oct  24           -79.7             -36.1          116.5
Oct  23          -193.5             123.1           66.9
Oct  22            48.4              68.4         -110.3
Oct  21           -63.0             -55.2          116.9
Oct  20            19.9             117.5         -154.4
Oct  17          -309.4             213.5           80.6
Oct  16           -21.2              83.6          -65.6
Oct  15          -180.9              81.5           76.5
Oct  14          -292.4             248.7           29.5
Oct  13          -319.3             373.9          -76.2
Oct  10          -186.1              92.2           84.5
Oct   8          -156.7              75.3           57.4
Oct   7          -178.6             142.1           23.3
Oct   6          -199.8              45.6          139.6
Oct   2          -385.8             259.9          100.2
Month to date  -2,694.9           1,869.3          629.8
Year to date    4,940.5          -3,928.7          356.4
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
