TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
November 11, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov  11           108.5             -43.7         -127.9
Nov  10            41.0              -4.8          -79.6
Nov   7           -97.5              76.8           -4.8
Nov   6           -68.1             161.0         -135.1
Nov   5          -136.5             188.1          -86.9
Nov   4           -25.8             -48.7           35.1
Nov   3            -4.4            -103.4           61.6
Oct  31           279.5            -292.3          -42.4
Oct  30           -22.7            -137.6          147.4
Oct  29           123.4             276.2         -407.0
Oct  28          -147.8              43.8          109.2
Oct  27            -9.7              98.5          -95.4
Oct  24           356.7             395.2          103.6
Oct  23          -193.5             123.1           66.9
Oct  22            48.4              68.4         -110.3
Month to date    -182.8             225.3         -337.7
Year to date    5,416.7          -3,283.5         -282.3
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
