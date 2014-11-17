SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 17 -32.1 169.3 -178.4 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Oct 30 -22.7 -137.6 147.4 Oct 29 123.4 276.2 -407.0 Oct 28 -147.8 43.8 109.2 Month to date -356.9 539.3 -675.5 Year to date 5,242.6 -2,969.6 -620.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)