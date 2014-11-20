SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 20 162.9* -112.2 -62.0 Nov 19 375.7 6.9 -58.2 Nov 18 241.0 70.7 -292.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Nov 14 -239.3 383.4 -182.5 Nov 13 111.8 -203.8 54.9 Nov 12 -17.2 -30.5 -32.4 Nov 11 111.3 -48.1 -127.4 Nov 10 41.0 -4.8 -79.6 Nov 7 -97.5 76.8 -4.8 Nov 6 -68.1 161.0 -135.1 Nov 5 -136.5 188.1 -86.9 Nov 4 -25.8 -48.7 35.1 Nov 3 -4.4 -103.4 61.6 Oct 31 279.5 -292.3 -42.4 Month to date 422.6 503.8 -1,087.4 Year to date 6,022.2 -3,005.1 -1,032.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 779.6 billion korean won (699.90 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,113.8800 Korean won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)