November 25, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov  25           357.4*             21.6         -376.5
Nov  24           353.3              86.6         -443.4
Nov  21            58.6              70.1         -149.5
Nov  20           386.3             142.5          -89.2
Nov  19           375.7               6.9          -58.2
Nov  18           241.0              70.7         -292.5
Nov  17           -32.1             168.4         -177.5
Nov  14          -239.3             383.4         -182.5
Nov  13           111.8            -203.8           54.9
Nov  12           -17.2             -30.5          -32.4
Nov  11           111.3             -48.1         -127.4
Nov  10            41.0              -4.8          -79.6
Nov   7           -97.5              76.8           -4.8
Nov   6           -68.1             161.0         -135.1
Nov   5          -136.5             188.1          -86.9
Month to date   1,415.4             936.9       -2,083.9
Year to date    7,014.9          -2,572.0       -2,028.5
Source: The Korea Exchange    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.77 trillion Korean won ($1.60 billion) worth.
(1 US dollar = 1,109.1200 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

