FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Nov  28            49.0            -146.6           93.0 
Nov  27           -23.3              37.5          -12.8
Nov  26            76.4              -7.0          -69.8     
Nov  25           387.5              42.3         -415.8
Nov  24           353.3              86.6         -443.4
Nov  21            58.6              70.1         -149.5
Nov  20           386.3             142.5          -89.2
Nov  19           375.7               6.9          -58.2
Nov  18           241.0              70.7         -292.5
Nov  17           -32.1             168.4         -177.5
Nov  14          -239.3             383.4         -182.5
Nov  13           111.8            -203.8           54.9
Nov  12           -17.2             -30.5          -32.4
Nov  11           111.3             -48.1         -127.4
Nov  10            41.0              -4.8          -79.6
Month to date   1,547.7             841.4       -2,212.9
Year to date    7,147.2          -2,667.5       -2,057.5
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.