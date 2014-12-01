FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 1, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec  1             57.6            -204.5          122.6
Nov 28             52.6            -151.2           94.1
Nov 27            -23.3              37.5          -12.8
Nov 26             76.4              -7.0          -69.8
Nov 25            387.5              42.3         -415.8
Nov 24            353.3              86.6         -443.4
Nov 21             58.6              70.1         -149.5
Nov 20            386.3             142.5          -89.2
Nov 19            375.7               6.9          -58.2
Nov 18            241.0              70.7         -292.5
Nov 17            -32.1             168.4         -177.5
Nov 14           -239.3             383.4         -182.5
Nov 13            111.8            -203.8           54.9
Nov 12            -17.2             -30.5          -32.4
Nov 11            111.3             -48.1         -127.4
Month to date      57.6            -204.5          122.6
Year to date    7,208.3          -2,876.5       -1,933.8
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
