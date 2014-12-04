FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec  4             41.3*            203.4         -268.7
Dec  3             46.3             -14.5         -102.7        
   
Dec  2             47.1             -89.5          -37.0
Dec  1             62.7            -209.6          122.6
Nov 28             52.6            -151.2           94.1
Nov 27            -23.3              37.5          -12.8
Nov 26             76.4              -7.0          -69.8
Nov 25            387.5              42.3         -415.8
Nov 24            353.3              86.6         -443.4
Nov 21             58.6              70.1         -149.5
Nov 20            386.3             142.5          -89.2
Nov 19            375.7               6.9          -58.2
Nov 18            241.0              70.7         -292.5
Nov 17            -32.1             168.4         -177.5
Nov 14           -239.3             383.4         -182.5
Month to date     197.4            -110.2         -285.8
Year to date    7,348.1          -2,782.4       -2,342.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
250 billion won (224.28 million US dollar) worth.
(1 US dollar = 1,114.6600 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.