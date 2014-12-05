SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 5 71.0* -12.3 -62.8 Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9 Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7 Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0 Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6 Nov 28 52.6 -151.2 94.1 Nov 27 -23.3 37.5 -12.8 Nov 26 76.4 -7.0 -69.8 Nov 25 387.5 42.3 -415.8 Nov 24 353.3 86.6 -443.4 Nov 21 58.6 70.1 -149.5 Nov 20 386.3 142.5 -89.2 Nov 19 375.7 6.9 -58.2 Nov 18 241.0 70.7 -292.5 Nov 17 -32.1 168.4 -177.5 Month to date 271.5 -126.5 -347.7 Year to date 7,422.2 -2,798.5 -2,404.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 324.1 billion won (291.07 million US dollar) worth. (1 US dollar = 1,113.4800 Korean won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)