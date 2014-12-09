FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec  9            119.1*           -107.6          -40.2
Dec  8            106.5             -71.4          -31.3
Dec  5            231.1            -174.8          -62.6
Dec  4             44.4             199.5         -267.9
Dec  3             46.3             -14.5         -102.7
Dec  2             47.1             -89.5          -37.0
Dec  1             62.7            -209.6          122.6
Nov 28             52.6            -151.2           94.1
Nov 27            -23.3              37.5          -12.8
Nov 26             76.4              -7.0          -69.8
Nov 25            387.5              42.3         -415.8
Nov 24            353.3              86.6         -443.4
Nov 21             58.6              70.1         -149.5
Nov 20            386.3             142.5          -89.2
Nov 19            375.7               6.9          -58.2
Month to date     657.2            -468.0         -419.1
Year to date    7,807.9          -3,140.0       -2,475.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
709.8 billion Korean won ($640.69 million) worth.
($1 = 1,107.8700 won)

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

