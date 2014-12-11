SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 11 -702.3 199.5 335.9 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Dec 9 231.6 -9.7 -39.4 Dec 8 106.5 -71.4 -31.3 Dec 5 231.1 -174.8 -62.6 Dec 4 44.4 199.5 -267.9 Dec 3 46.3 -14.5 -102.7 Dec 2 47.1 -89.5 -37.0 Dec 1 62.7 -209.6 122.6 Nov 28 52.6 -151.2 94.1 Nov 27 -23.3 37.5 -12.8 Nov 26 76.4 -7.0 -69.8 Nov 25 387.5 42.3 -415.8 Nov 24 353.3 86.6 -443.4 Nov 21 58.6 70.1 -149.5 Month to date -62.1 -196.5 27.1 Year to date 7,088.7 -2,868.5 -2,029.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)