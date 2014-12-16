FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec 16           -530.7*            301.7          120.6
Dec 15           -306.5             165.0           26.1
Dec 12           -249.6             184.0          -21.4
Dec 11           -707.2             201.0          338.3
Dec 10           -129.5             -25.9          109.4
Dec  9            231.6              -9.7          -39.4
Dec  8            106.5             -71.4          -31.3
Dec  5            231.1            -174.8          -62.6
Dec  4             44.4             199.5         -267.9
Dec  3             46.3             -14.5         -102.7
Dec  2             47.1             -89.5          -37.0
Dec  1             62.7            -209.6          122.6
Nov 28             52.6            -151.2           94.1
Nov 27            -23.3              37.5          -12.8
Nov 26             76.4              -7.0          -69.8
Month to date  -1,153.9             455.8          154.7
Year to date    5,996.8          -2,216.2       -1,901.7
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.92 trillion Korean won ($1.77 billion) worth.
($1 = 1,086.2200 won)

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.