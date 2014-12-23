FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 23, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec 23           -162.3*            183.2         -139.7
Dec 22           - 53.2             186.9         -134.8 
Dec 19           -  0.9             183.3         -182.3
Dec 18           -524.3             483.4          -62.7
Dec 17           -408.8             395.2          -90.4
Dec 16           -489.1             345.9          120.2
Dec 15           -306.5             165.0           26.1
Dec 12           -249.6             184.0          -21.4
Dec 11           -707.2             201.0          338.3
Dec 10           -129.5             -25.9          109.4
Dec  9            231.6              -9.7          -39.4
Dec  8            106.5             -71.4          -31.3
Dec  5            231.1            -174.8          -62.6
Dec  4             44.4             199.5         -267.9
Dec  3             46.3             -14.5         -102.7
Dec  2             47.1             -89.5          -37.0
Month to date  -2,261.8           1,931.9         -455.7
Year to date    4,888.9            -740.1       -2,512.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
3.03 trillion korean won  ($2.75 billion) worth.
($1 = 1,101.6000 won)

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

