SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 2 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Dec 30 -100.2 -202.6 147.9 Dec 29 -118.6 -166.0 127.3 Dec 26 64.0 299.5 -368.1 Dec 24 54.0 154.2 -231.7 Dec 23 -115.7 144.7 -139.2 Dec 22 - 53.2 186.9 -134.8 Dec 19 - 0.9 183.3 -182.3 Dec 18 -524.3 483.4 -62.7 Dec 17 -408.8 395.2 -90.4 Dec 16 -489.1 345.9 120.2 Dec 15 -306.5 165.0 26.1 Dec 12 -249.6 184.0 -21.4 Dec 11 -707.2 201.0 338.3 Dec 10 -129.5 -25.9 109.4 Month to date 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Year to date 20.3 -198.1 126.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)