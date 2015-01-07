FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan  7           -226.1               1.5          125.8
Jan  6           -330.1            - 80.4          273.1
Jan  5             55.4            -230.6           57.5
Jan  2             26.4            -204.0          126.4
Dec 30           -100.2            -202.6          147.9
Dec 29           -118.6            -166.0          127.3
Dec 26             64.0             299.5         -368.1
Dec 24             54.0             154.2         -231.7
Dec 23           -115.7             144.7         -139.2
Dec 22           - 53.2             186.9         -134.8
Dec 19           -  0.9             183.3         -182.3
Dec 18           -524.3             483.4          -62.7
Dec 17           -408.8             395.2          -90.4
Dec 16           -489.1             345.9          120.2
Dec 15           -306.5             165.0           26.1
Month to date    -474.3            -513.5          582.8
Year to date     -474.3            -513.5          582.8
Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.