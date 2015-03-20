FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 20, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to fix dateline)
    SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Mar 20            217.4*           -224.1           23.4
Mar 19            396.6            -143.1         -232.5
Mar 18            329.9            -242.8          -60.8
Mar 17            498.9              96.7         -594.9
Mar 16              6.1             -25.7            8.0
Mar 13            104.6             -47.6          -63.5
Mar 12           -120.3             -80.4          181.6
Mar 11             90.6            -354.7          260.5
Mar 10             79.7            -203.8          118.3
Mar  9            -60.4            -183.4          233.3
Mar  6            283.9            -151.9         -140.7
Mar  5            122.7            -116.3           27.8
Mar  4            234.3            -326.5           93.1
Mar  3            179.9            -181.7           -4.6
Mar  2            157.3            -106.0          -50.9
Month to date   2,521.1          -2,291.2         -202.0
Year to date    2,807.7          -2,432.7       -1,758.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
    *Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.55 trillion won ($1.38 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,123.8600 won)

 (Reporting By Seung Yun Oh)

