SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 1 -52.2 -93.5 122.1 Mar 31 137.2 -106.8 -26.7 Mar 30 75.8 -78.2 16.0 Mar 27 -79.9 -33.2 154.4 Mar 26 -112.4 -68.4 187.5 Mar 25 112.5 -175.9 101.6 Mar 24 65.4 -84.9 40.1 Mar 23 145.7 -8.6 -113.8 Mar 20 263.1 -221.7 19.1 Mar 19 396.6 -143.1 -232.5 Mar 18 329.9 -242.8 -60.8 Mar 17 498.9 96.7 -594.9 Mar 16 6.1 -25.7 8.0 Mar 13 104.6 -47.6 -63.5 Mar 12 -120.3 -80.4 181.6 Month to date -52.2 -93.5 122.1 Year to date 3,145.6 -3,079.9 -1,281.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)