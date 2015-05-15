FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 15, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 May 15             36.1*           -265.9          230.9
 May 14             25.4            -112.3          112.7
 May 13             77.5              -2.1          -72.0
 May 12              6.8             -92.1           75.5
 May 11            -47.5             -57.0           83.2
 May  8            -23.7            -171.5          197.8
 May  7            -67.4            -108.4          168.5
 May  6             95.7            -218.5          110.6
 May  4            129.1            -114.1          -10.5
 Apr 30             70.8            -162.8          108.9
 Apr 29            -61.5            -137.4          231.7
 Apr 28             -1.6              71.4          -66.3
 Apr 27            207.1            -246.2           32.3
 Apr 24            532.8            -434.7          -80.5
 Apr 23            443.5              34.3         -457.7
 
 Month to date     232.1          -1,142.0          896.7
 Year to date    8,079.2          -7,708.5       -1,256.5
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
145.8 billion korean won ($134.52 million) worth.

($1 = 1,083.8900 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)

