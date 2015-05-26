SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 26 6.1* 70.8 -45.1 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 May 21 60.6 -252.1 197.8 May 20 136.3 -42.5 -75.5 May 19 75.4 -168.5 88.0 May 18 165.0 -176.8 25.1 May 15 479.9 -65.6 236.4 May 14 25.4 -112.3 112.7 May 13 77.5 -2.1 -72.0 May 12 6.8 -92.1 75.5 May 11 -47.5 -57.0 83.2 May 8 -23.7 -171.5 197.8 May 7 -67.4 -108.4 168.5 May 6 95.7 -218.5 110.6 May 4 129.1 -114.1 -10.5 Month to date 1,415.4 -1,465.1 745.5 Year to date 9,262.5 -8,031.6 -1,407.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.329 trillion korean won ($1.21 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,100.9500 won) (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)