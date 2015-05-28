FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 28, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 May 28            249.5            -203.3          -42.9
 May 27           -188.2            -202.2          421.5
 May 26             -3.8              80.2          -45.0
 May 22            296.0              45.7         -347.0
 May 21             60.6            -252.1          197.8
 May 20            136.3             -42.5          -75.5
 May 19             75.4            -168.5           88.0
 May 18            165.0            -176.8           25.1
 May 15            479.9             -65.6          236.4
 May 14             25.4            -112.3          112.7
 May 13             77.5              -2.1          -72.0
 May 12              6.8             -92.1           75.5
 May 11            -47.5             -57.0           83.2
 May  8            -23.7            -171.5          197.8
 May  7            -67.4            -108.4          168.5
 
 Month to date   1,467.1          -1,860.9        1,123.6
 Year to date    9,314.2          -8,427.3       -1,029.6
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting By Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
