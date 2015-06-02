SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 2 11.6* -212.1 222.8 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 May 26 -3.8 80.2 -45.0 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 May 21 60.6 -252.1 197.8 May 20 136.3 -42.5 -75.5 May 19 75.4 -168.5 88.0 May 18 165.0 -176.8 25.1 May 15 479.9 -65.6 236.4 May 14 25.4 -112.3 112.7 May 13 77.5 -2.1 -72.0 May 12 6.8 -92.1 75.5 Month to date 49.6 -301.3 270.5 Year to date 9,622.1 -8,810.8 -932.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 557.8 billion Korean won ($501.74 million) worth. ($1 = 1,111.7300 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)