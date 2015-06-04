FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 7:23 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 June 4            220.9*           -205.4          -10.6
 June 3            155.1             -74.9          -88.6
 June 2             11.0            -213.2          224.5
 June 1             38.1              89.1           47.6
 May 29            256.7             -82.5         -170.2
 May 28            251.3            -202.6          -46.9
 May 27           -188.2            -202.2          421.5
 May 26             -3.8              80.2          -45.0
 May 22            296.0              45.7         -347.0
 May 21             60.6            -252.1          197.8
 May 20            136.3             -42.5          -75.5
 May 19             75.4            -168.5           88.0
 May 18            165.0            -176.8           25.1
 May 15            479.9             -65.6          236.4
 May 14             25.4            -112.3          112.7
 
 Month to date     425.1            -582.5          173.0
 Year to date    9,997.5          -9,092.1       -1,030.3
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
933.1 billion Korean won ($838.91 million) worth.

($1 = 1,112.2800 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
