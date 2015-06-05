FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 7:23 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
 
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 June 5            108.4*            -62.0          -54.8
 June 4            374.4            -359.8           -9.9
 June 3            155.1             -74.9          -88.6
 June 2             11.0            -213.2          224.5
 June 1             38.1              89.1           47.6
 May 29            256.7             -82.5         -170.2
 May 28            251.3            -202.6          -46.9
 May 27           -188.2            -202.2          421.5
 May 26             -3.8              80.2          -45.0
 May 22            296.0              45.7         -347.0
 May 21             60.6            -252.1          197.8
 May 20            136.3             -42.5          -75.5
 May 19             75.4            -168.5           88.0
 May 18            165.0            -176.8           25.1
 May 15            479.9             -65.6          236.4
 
 Month to date     687.0            -799.0          118.8
 Year to date   10,259.5          -9,308.6       -1,084.4
 Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.195 trillion Korean won ($1.08 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,110.5900 won)

 (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.