SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 9 -148.6 -36.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 May 27 -188.2 -202.2 421.5 May 26 -3.8 80.2 -45.0 May 22 296.0 45.7 -347.0 May 21 60.6 -252.1 197.8 May 20 136.3 -42.5 -75.5 May 19 75.4 -168.5 88.0 Month to date 463.6 -850.5 348.9 Year to date 10,036.0 -9,360.1 -854.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seungyun Oh)