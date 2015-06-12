FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 12, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
 June 12           -86.8*           -142.0          221.9
 June 11          -167.6             -96.8          254.1
 June 10          -197.8             -85.5          279.3
 June 9           -146.6             -38.2          162.0
 June 8            -73.9             -15.9           67.6
 June 5            107.5             -61.4          -54.3
 June 4            374.4            -359.8           -9.9
 June 3            155.1             -74.9          -88.6
 June 2             11.0            -213.2          224.5
 June 1             38.1              89.1           47.6
 May 29            256.7             -82.5         -170.2
 May 28            251.3            -202.6          -46.9
 May 27           -188.2            -202.2          421.5
 May 26             -3.8              80.2          -45.0
 May 22            296.0              45.7         -347.0
 
 Month to date      13.4          -1,176.8        1,104.2
 Year to date    9,585.8          -9,686.4          -99.0
 Source: The Korea Exchange
     
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
672.7 billion Korean won ($603.90 million) worth.

($1 = 1,113.9300 won)

 (Reporting By Brian Kim)

