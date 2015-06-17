SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 17 -151.8 91.4 64.5 June 16 -314.9 120.3 187.0 June 15 121.9 -137.4 11.7 June 12 -84.4 -144.2 221.7 June 11 -167.6 -96.8 254.1 June 10 -197.8 -85.5 279.3 June 9 -146.6 -38.2 162.0 June 8 -73.9 -15.9 67.6 June 5 107.5 -61.4 -54.3 June 4 374.4 -359.8 -9.9 June 3 155.1 -74.9 -88.6 June 2 11.0 -213.2 224.5 June 1 38.1 89.1 47.6 May 29 256.7 -82.5 -170.2 May 28 251.3 -202.6 -46.9 Month to date -329.1 -1,104.8 1,367.1 Year to date 9,243.4 -9,614.4 163.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Sohee Kim)